Nagpur: ITI trained individual arrested for alleged weapons production at home

The police have apprehended a young individual employed in a private company whom they suspect of operating a weapons manufacturing factory at home. The factory was discovered by the Kalamna police during their investigation of a domestic dispute, leading to the arrest of the man.

Upon searching the premises, law enforcement confiscated a country-made revolver, three kattas (homemade pistols), 13 live cartridges, and various other weapons and materials. The accused, identified as Ramakant Raghunath Dhurve (27), resides in Vaishno Devi Nagar.

Ramakant, who studied in ITI and currently works in a private company, resides in the same house with his wife, parents, and two brothers, albeit in separate living arrangements. Recently, Ramakant has been embroiled in a dispute with his brothers, leading to a heated argument on Thursday. Consequently, his wife and mother approached the Kalamna police station to file a complaint. Despite the authorities' request for Ramakant to visit the police station, he disregarded their summons.

Upon receiving information about Ramakant's alleged involvement in suspicious activities, the police promptly proceeded to his residence. However, upon sighting the approaching officers, Ramakant attempted to flee. The determined police pursued and apprehended him. Kalamna SHO Devesh Thakur swiftly summoned additional reinforcements and conducted a thorough search of Ramakant's house. The search yielded the discovery of hidden weapons in the balcony. When questioned by the authorities, Ramakant claimed that he had stumbled upon the weapons in a sack while playing cricket near the railway track back in 2017.

He couldn't provide satisfactory answers as to why he didn't inform them about finding the sack. Consequently, the police proceeded to arrest Ramakant. Subsequently, they discovered that Ramakant had acquired proficiency in fabrication during his training at ITI. Therefore, they suspect that he had manufactured the weapons at his residence.