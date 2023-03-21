Nagpur: Man booked for posting offensive comments about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on social media

The Nagpur police cyber cell has filed a case against a man for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to the police, the accused, Dattatray Joshi, made certain references to Gadkari in the posts circulated on WhatsApp. When Gadkari's office learned of this, it immediately urged the cyber police to register a case.

A representative from the senior BJP leader's office in Nagpur later filed a police complaint, demanding strict action against the person who spread the posts.

As a result, an official said on Monday that a case was filed against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.