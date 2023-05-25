Nagpur man loses Rs 3.25 lakh in 'work from home' scheme

In a concerning incident within the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station, a young man has been defrauded of a staggering amount of Rs 3.25 lakh under the guise of a 'work from home' scheme.

The victim has been identified as Nilesh Sampat Pahade, a 30-year-old resident of Jayadurga Layout in Manishnagar. Nilesh, who is employed at a private company, received an enticing message on WhatsApp in March from an unfamiliar number. The message offered lucrative 'work from home' opportunities through the Telegram app, promising monetary rewards.

Intrigued, Nilesh contacted the sender on Telegram. The unidentified individual shared a link and instructed Nilesh to provide personal details and pay a registration fee. Trusting the instructions, Nilesh complied and ended up losing a substantial amount of Rs 3.25 lakh as it was fraudulently transferred from his bank account. Upon realizing the scam, Nilesh promptly lodged a complaint with the cyber cell. Based on his complaint, an investigation has been initiated against unidentified cyber criminals, and a case has been registered at Beltarodi police station.