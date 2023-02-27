Nagpur: Mercury to go up from March

Since the third week of February, the mercury has started to rise and the heat has become more intense. The day temperature has reached 87 degrees Celsius. The night dew kept the heat in control but now the minimum temperature has also started to rise. The heat is predicted to increase in the first week of March itself.

Nagpur recorded a drop of 1.1 degrees Celsius in day temperature in 24 hours to 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Still, this is 2.6 degree Celsius is above average. It feels a bit chilly outside as the night temperature is at 16.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius during the next week. The daytime temperature is also expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius.

Not only Nagpur but the whole of Vidarbha is experiencing heat. Akola has been the hottest with 35.2 degree Celsius. Amravati and Brahmapuri have reached 37 degrees Celsius, and Chandrapur and Gandia have reached 36 degrees Celsius.