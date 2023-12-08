Nagpur: Nana Patole, some party workers detained during protest on unemployment

In a development on Friday, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, along with several local leaders and party workers, were apprehended by the police in Nagpur. The detainment occurred during a protest march organized by the grand old party's youth wing, addressing concerns about unemployment, according to an official statement. The Maharashtra legislature is presently in its winter session being held in Nagpur.

Youth Congress took out a protest march over the issue of unemployment at the LIC square in the city this afternoon. Patole and other leaders, who were part of the morcha, tried to jump the barricades and launched a sit-in protest, the police official said.

Patole and a few other party workers and leaders were detained and taken to the city police headquarters, he said, adding that they were later released. Additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the official added. Some Congress workers alleged that the police lathi-charged the protesters, in which some of them suffered minor injuries.