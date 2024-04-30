Nagpur: Nine-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Abused by Hired Help; Charges Filed under Juvenile Justice Act

Nagpur: Hiring a woman through a private company to manage household responsibilities while balancing a career turned into a heartbreaking ordeal for one mother. Allegedly, the hired woman physically abused the nine-month-old baby to prompt the mother to take him to another room. It has been revealed that she resorted to pinching the baby to prevent him from sleeping during the day. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Gittikhadan police station.

The complainant and she are both working professionals and have a nine-month-old son. To attend to the infant's needs, the mother opted to enlist assistance from a service provided by a company. Two young women, Ankita being one of them, were engaged through this arrangement – one designated for childcare while the other tended to household chores. Both individuals resided with the family round the clock.

On April 25th, upon hearing the baby's cries from another room, the mother discovered Ankita physically assaulting him. When confronted, Ankita denied causing any harm. However, upon closer inspection, bruises were found on the baby's back and legs. Promptly, the mother contacted the company to report the incident, leading to the removal of Ankita by company representatives the following day.

Upon further inquiry, another employee named Sonali disclosed that Ankita habitually pinched the baby to prevent him from sleeping during the day, under the excuse that it would facilitate better sleep at night. Shocked by this revelation, the mother lodged a complaint at the Gittikhadan police station. Subsequently, Ankita has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act based on the complaint.