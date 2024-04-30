Nashik Accident: Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway Kills Six, Toll Expected to Rise

A bus collided head-on with a truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway at Nashik. According to preliminary information, six people were killed in the accident after being hit by a truck. Given the severity of the accident, the death toll is expected to rise.

The accident took place at Raud Ghat near Chandwad. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Locals rushed to help after the fatal accident. The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. The injured have been admitted to the sub-district hospital for treatment. The condition of many passengers is said to be critical.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred due to a tire burst on the bus. Accidents are commonplace at Rahud Ghat. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are being treated immediately.