Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Good Train Derails at Khandwa Railway Station (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 11:39 AM2024-04-30T11:39:06+5:302024-04-30T11:40:47+5:30
On Tuesday morning at Khandwa Junction, five coaches of a freight train derailed from the track. Consequently, traffic on Lines 1 and 6 has been disrupted. Howrah Mail is currently stranded on Line 3 due to the incident. Furthermore, other trains scheduled to pass through Khandwa Junction have been halted at nearby railway stations.
VIDEO | A goods train derailed on track number 6 of Khandwa railway station, Madhya Pradesh. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/N385zSfNZ7