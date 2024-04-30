Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Good Train Derails at Khandwa Railway Station (Watch Video)

On Tuesday morning at Khandwa Junction, five coaches of a freight train derailed from the track. Consequently, traffic on Lines 1 and 6 has been disrupted. Howrah Mail is currently stranded on Line 3 due to the incident. Furthermore, other trains scheduled to pass through Khandwa Junction have been halted at nearby railway stations.



VIDEO | A goods train derailed on track number 6 of Khandwa railway station, Madhya Pradesh. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/N385zSfNZ7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2024