By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 11:39 AM2024-04-30T11:39:06+5:302024-04-30T11:40:47+5:30

Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Good Train Derails at Khandwa Railway Station (Watch Video)

On Tuesday morning at Khandwa Junction, five coaches of a freight train derailed from the track. Consequently, traffic on Lines 1 and 6 has been disrupted. Howrah Mail is currently stranded on Line 3 due to the incident. Furthermore, other trains scheduled to pass through Khandwa Junction have been halted at nearby railway stations.
 

Tags :Train AccidentMadhya PradeshGoods trainKhandwa Railway Station