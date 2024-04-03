Nagpur: NMC Implements Separate Bins in Garbage Trucks for Sanitary Waste Disposal

Garbage collection trucks in Nagpur will now be equipped with separate bins for sanitary napkins and diapers. This move is part of the NMC's latest initiative to address the accumulation of sanitary waste in landfills across the city. Sanitary napkin waste poses not only health hazards but also environmental concerns, as it decomposes slowly.

Proper disposal through segregation is essential to address this issue and conserve the environment. Citizens are urged to wrap sanitary napkins in paper, mark them with a red dot, and deposit them in designated red bins for disposal. Regular waste bins should not be used for sanitary napkins.

The announcement was made by Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal during an event organized under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari. The event, held at the municipal headquarters on Sunday, saw participation from various officials and stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varade, Social Welfare Officer Dr. Ranjana Lade, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, Dr. Narendra Bahirwad, Dr. Vijay Joshi, Social Worker Anchal Varma, and Kastubh Chatterjee, Founder of Green Vigil Foundation and Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission Nagpur, were among those present.

In addition to raising awareness about proper waste disposal practices, the event also aimed to educate women about their voting rights under the Sweep program. A street play ("Pathanatya") focusing on the importance of proper sanitary waste management was presented during the event.