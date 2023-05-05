Nagpur: Peace march with 100-meter Panchsheel flag held on Buddha Purnima

Several events were held at Dragon Palace to celebrate Buddha Purnima, including a special Buddha Vandana led by Bhikkhu Sangh and a peace march featuring a 100-meter-long Panchsheel flag.

Sulekha Kumbhare, the head of Dragon Palace, presided over the Buddha Vandana event, which was followed by a peace march carrying a 100-meter-long Panchsheel flag from Sri Lanka. Hundreds of students, teachers, and devotees took part in the march, which culminated in garlanding and honoring the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural and Research Center.

Additionally, a one-day community meditation camp will be held at the Vipassana Meditation Center in the Dragon Palace premises on Saturday.