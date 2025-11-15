Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket at Hotel on Umred Road, Seize Cash, Mobile, CCTV DVR

Nagpur police has busted a major sex racket working in hotel named Yash Raj near Umred Road. A complaint was registered against the accused woman found in it at Hudkeshwar Police Station. In this action, one accused woman has been arrested while one victim girl has been sent to a reformatory.

During the raid, the woman Vidya Dhanraj Phulkele (45, from Sharda Layout Kharbi) was detained. Rs 2,500 in cash, a mobile phone, CCTV DVR, and obscene materials have been seized from them. A total of about Rs 21 thousand worth of property has been seized from them. Both the accused and the victim were handed over to the Hudkeshwar Police Station of the Crime Branch.

After presenting them in court, the victim girl has been sent to a reformatory, while the accused woman has been kept in police custody. This action has been taken under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abhijit Patil, Crime Branch Chief Rahul Maknikar.

Police allege that some women from socially and economically weak situations are being cheated in Yash Raj Inn as a way to earn more money in a short time and earn quick money. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation of the mobile data, contact network, etc. related to the accused woman.