Nagpur police detains Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar concluded the Yuva Sangharsh Yatra today in the state's sub-capital Nagpur, where Pawar criticized the government on various issues. In his closing speech, Rohit Pawar reiterated demands for the government to send a representative to accept a memorandum outlining concerns about farmers and youth. Despite the concluding meeting, no government representative appeared to accept the memorandum.

Subsequently, as Rohit Pawar and his supporters proceeded towards the legislature, they were detained by the police. The arrest of NCP workers, including Rohit Pawar, led to tension in the area of Vidhan Bhavan. Following the detainment, they were taken to a detention centre.

"We had instructed MLA Rohit Pawar to return peacefully. However, they were heading to the legislature without permission. So we had to take them into custody," the police said.

About ‘Yuva Sangharsh Yatra’

Yuva Sangharsh Yatra aims to unite the youth, mobilizing public support to amplify voices and address challenges faced by Maharashtra's youth. In this Yatra, MLA Rohit Pawar walked from Pune to Nagpur, engaging the public and garnering support to resolve youth issues. The Yatra, which covered 10 districts, concluded in Nagpur. Rohit Pawar's mother, Sunita Pawar, wife Kunti Pawar, and sister Saee Pawar were also part of the Yatra. Notably, a 'Tula' ceremony with books for Rohit Pawar was conducted by workers during the Yatra. Participants in the march traveled to 13 districts, covering more than 800 km.