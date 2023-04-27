Nagpur: RSS Chief and Adani inaugurate National Cancer Institute

The inauguration of the National Cancer Institute in Jamtha, Nagpur, witnessed the presence of both the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, and the industrialist Gautam Adani. While the Union Home Minister was expected to attend the event, his visit was cancelled abruptly.

The institute was inaugurated by the Sarsanghachalak (chief) of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

Adani and the RSS chief conducted a comprehensive inspection of the hospital.

This institute aims to offer a new hope for cancer patients by providing them with the necessary medical care and attention.