Nagpur: RSS special training programme to begin on May 8

Selected Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) swayamsevaks from across the country will participate in a special 25-day training programme, which will commence on May 8 at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir here in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a functionary of the outfit said.

RSS volunteers from various states have been selected to take part in Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha, which will begin from Monday, he said.

The annual training programme will conclude on June 2, he added. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir is a memorial located in the Reshimbagh area dedicated to K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, who were the first two leaders of the RSS.

RSS is an Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist volunteer paramilitary organisation. It is the progenitor and leader of a large body of organisations called the Sangh Parivar, which has developed a presence in all facets of the Indian society and includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The present Sarsanghchalak of the RSS is Mohan Bhagwat.