Nagpur: Rural Anganwadis face dire conditions, lack basic facilities

Development works in the district have stopped. Even the most important tasks are being impacted as a result. Due to a lack of facilities, Anganwadi kids in rural regions are facing difficulties. The district has 2,423 Anganwadis. Of these, 531 are without toilets. Several lack access to clean drinking water Children is forced to consume untreated borewell water.

Anganwadis working under Integrated Child Development Programme receive nutritious food from Anganwadi workers and assistants. There are regular health examinations. With so many Anganwadis without toilets, questions are being raised about the implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the signature campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the rules, there should be one Anganwadi for every 1,000 people. 637 Anganwadis in the district lack building of their own. Some are operating in the gram panchayat office, samaj mandir, or in a room of a local government school. Over 300 Anganwadis are in rented spaces. These locations lack basic amenities.

Anganwadis buildings will be repaired, painted, and built at a budget of Rs 8 crore. An additional Rs 6.24 crore has been requested for this. But DPC has not given any money.