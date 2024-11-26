Nagpur School Bus Accident: One Student Dead, Several Injured as Vehicle Overturns on Way to Picnic

A school bus carrying students and teachers to a picnic overturned on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a student and leaving several others, including teachers, injured. The incident occurred as students and teachers from Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar, Nagpur, were on their way to a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district.

#Nagpur | A Saraswati School bus overturned near Devadi Phendri Ghat, en route to a picnic. One child tragically died, and several students sustained serious injuries in the accident.#Devadiphendri#Devadiphendrighat#hingna#Schoolbusaccident#busaccident#Accidentpic.twitter.com/u8ViVVaIOd — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) November 26, 2024

Around 50 people were aboard the bus, which overturned on Hingani Road near Devli Pendhari village, a hilly area on the outskirts of the city, according to Hingna police. A seventh-grade student and one teacher were seriously injured in the accident. The injured student and teacher were taken to AIIMS Nagpur for treatment, while others were transported to nearby rural hospitals.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

नागपुरातील सरस्वती हायस्कूलच्या सहलीतील वाहनाचा एक दुर्दैवी अपघात झाला. त्यात एका विद्यार्थिनीचा मृत्यू झाला, हे अतिशय दुःखद आहे. त्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या अपघातात काही विद्यार्थी जखमी झाले, त्यातील एकाची प्रकृती गंभीर आहे. जखमींवर एम्स रुग्णालयात उपचार… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling the incident a "very sad" one.