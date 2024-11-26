Nagpur School Bus Accident: One Student Dead, Several Injured as Vehicle Overturns on Way to Picnic

November 26, 2024

A school bus carrying students and teachers to a picnic overturned on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a student and leaving several others, including teachers, injured. The incident occurred as students and teachers from Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar, Nagpur, were on their way to a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district.

Around 50 people were aboard the bus, which overturned on Hingani Road near Devli Pendhari village, a hilly area on the outskirts of the city, according to Hingna police. A seventh-grade student and one teacher were seriously injured in the accident. The injured student and teacher were taken to AIIMS Nagpur for treatment, while others were transported to nearby rural hospitals.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling the incident a "very sad" one.

