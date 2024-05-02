Nagpur: Student's Quick Thinking Foils Kidnapping Attempt; Two Arrested, Search for Others Underway

Nagpur: A student's alertness thwarted a kidnapping attempt in Nagpur. The minor student, who was on his way to a coaching class, was targeted around 7 am. The incident took place under Nandanvan police station limits.

At 7 am on April 30, the 17-year-old student was waiting for a friend to go to a coaching class. The student got off as his friend reached on a bike. At the time, a car with registration number MH31 FR9394 was parked there. There was a driver and three people sitting in it. He called out to the student and asked him to get into the car. When the student refused, the accused said he wanted to talk to him about something important. Despite his refusal, the accused kept on insisting.



When the student became suspicious, he looked at his sister standing in the gallery of the house and asked to call his father. The accused in the car made a fuss when they saw his father coming. The student took a picture of the car on his mobile phone. He reached Nandanvan police station along with his parents as the incident was serious. The police registered a case against the accused in the car. The police have arrested Prajwal Uddhav Sahare (23, Bhende Layout) and Niraj Gopal Bihane (29) with the help of car numbers and CCTV. The search for others is ongoing.



When the police questioned Prajwal and Niraj in this regard, they gave evasive answers first. He later claimed that the incident took place under the influence of alcohol. They are being thoroughly interrogated by the police.

