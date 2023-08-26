Nagpur: Swine flu claims life of 72-year-old patient; death toll rises to five

In a recent development, the swine flu death audit committee confirmed the demise of a 72-year-old patient due to the virus. As of now, a total of five patients have succumbed to the illness in both urban and rural areas. Presently, 31 patients have been diagnosed with the infection, out of which two are receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

Looking back, Nagpur had previously experienced a swine flu outbreak in 2009, leading to 45 casualties across six districts of the Nagpur division. In 2015, there were 790 cases reported, resulting in 179 fatalities. In 2019, out of 361 confirmed cases, 39 patients lost their lives. Remarkably, during the pandemic-stricken year of 2020, Nagpur reported no swine flu-related deaths.