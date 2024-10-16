Nagpur Tiger Fight: Two Tigress Fighting Over Boundary Dispute Goes Viral On Social Media (Watch Video)

Tourists at Pench Tiger Reserve had an unforgettable experience when two tigresses, B-2 and Bindu, fought right in front of them. The action took place in the popular Chaipatti area of Khursapar Tiger Reserve, located in Ramtek Taluk of Nagpur. A video of tiger fight has gone viral on social media.

Visitors were excited to see the tigresses clash over a boundary dispute as they drove by. The fight lasted only a moment, but it was enough to get everyone’s adrenaline pumping! Other animals and birds in the area were startled, adding to the wild atmosphere.

Seeing tigers in the wild is already special, but witnessing a dramatic tigress fight made this trip one to remember for those lucky tourists.