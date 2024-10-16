Nagpur Tiger Fight: Two Tigress Fighting Over Boundary Dispute Goes Viral On Social Media (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2024 10:43 AM2024-10-16T10:43:35+5:302024-10-16T10:46:26+5:30
Tourists at Pench Tiger Reserve had an unforgettable experience when two tigresses, B-2 and Bindu, fought right in front of them. The action took place in the popular Chaipatti area of Khursapar Tiger Reserve, located in Ramtek Taluk of Nagpur. A video of tiger fight has gone viral on social media.
Visitors were excited to see the tigresses clash over a boundary dispute as they drove by. The fight lasted only a moment, but it was enough to get everyone’s adrenaline pumping! Other animals and birds in the area were startled, adding to the wild atmosphere.
#WATCH | #Two#tigrresses, #Bindu and B-2, engaged in a #fight, were #videographed by a #LokmatTimes#reader#OmveerChoudhary in #Khursapar#Safari of #PenchTigerReserve, #MadhyaPradesh.#Tiger#Tigressfight#Fight#Jungle#Tigerreserve#TigerPride#Tigerspic.twitter.com/COCaf1ccx3— Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 15, 2024
Seeing tigers in the wild is already special, but witnessing a dramatic tigress fight made this trip one to remember for those lucky tourists.