Sidhu Moose Wala's father urge people "not to vote for APP" in Jalandhar bypolls

Mansa (Punjab) [India], May 1 : The parents of slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, on Monday, urged people not to vote for Aam Aadmi Party in Jalandhar bypolls and asked them to put 'justice for Moose Wala' pictures as their profile picture on social media.

Balkaur Singh also alleged the APP government of suppressing the Sidhu Moose Wala case and denying justice to him. "Whoever raises his voice for his rights is being suppressed by the government and cases are being registered against them. Maybe now the government can come up with a new drama by making a new video viral. I would like to urge people who love Sidhu Moosewala should not vote Aam Aadmi Party because they should know how they have worked in Punjab", said Singh.

Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur also urged people associated with Moose wala to put Moosewala's pictures as their profile picture on social media accounts and make the candidates realize how many people are associated with Moosewala.

"Whoever is associated with Moose Wala put 'justice for Moosewala' pictures as their profile picture on social media and question candidates and make them realize that how many people are associated with Moose Wala. My son's name is being attached to everyone from Karan Aujla to others," said Kaur.

It is to be noted that earlier in April, Balkaur Singh had alleged that he was threatened once again through an email saying that he would be killed soon. "I've received threats on email from Rajasthan saying that I'll be killed soon, so don't take Lawrence Bishnoi's name", alleged Moose wala's father.

Previously also, Balkaur Singh alleged that he was threatened and said that he will be killed before April 25. "What wrong am I doing? Should I not fight my son's case? I was threatened on February 18, 24 and 27 that I will be killed before April 25...I would like to tell the Government, to take back my security, I will continue to fight," he added.

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown people for threatening Moose wala's father. On March 7, Singh held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder of his son.

Speaking to media persons outside the Punjab Assembly, Singh said no investigation is happening in his favour. "In the last 10 months, I went to Police and Administration several times. I was assured. But what's happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favour. So, I had to come to Assembly," said the father of the late singer.

He questioned the government about action taken against the gangster Goldy Brar. "CBI should investigate the matter...Who are these gangsters (arrested in the case), they are just henchmen. They took the money and shot him dead. The mastermind, who targeted my son...what action is being taken against Goldy Brar?" he asked. Sidhu Moose wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

