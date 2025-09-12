Nagpur Tragedy: Man Standing on Train Roof Dies After Accidentally Touching High-Tension Wire

Nagpur: Young man standing on roof top accidently touched high-tension wire and got electrocuted and died. According to reports this incident took place at Nagpur station around 3.30 pm on September 12 2025. People repeatedly tried to convince him to get down, however he didn't listen.

Man then calmly walks a few steps onto the coach, then stops. Unknowingly man touches the overhead wire that powers train and he immediately freezes and drops dead to the platform. This incident has left everyone present at location in shock.

Suddenly, a part of the man's body touches the wire - part of the overhead equipment that powers the train - and there's a flash. The man immediately freezes and drops dead to the platform. Officials are unsure if the man had a mental disability or was creating social media content.

In separate incident, A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Bhandup area where a 17-year-old boy lost his life after being electrocuted during heavy rains. The victim, identified as Deepak Pillai, was returning home from LBS Marg on Monday evening when he came in contact with a live high-tension wire. The wire, belonging to MahaVitaran (MSEDCL), had been left exposed on the roadside due to the downpour.

While the teenager was making his way through Pannalal Compound, the fatal accident occurred, leaving his family and the local community in deep shock and grief over the sudden loss.