Nagpur: Unfiltered water sold in trash bottles uncovered at railway stations

It has come to light that unfiltered water is being sold at Nagpur railway station. Certain individuals are engaging in the sale of unfiltered water, using discarded bottles obtained from the trash, as per the reports in TV9 Marathi.

The Nagpur RPF has arrested an individual for selling unfiltered water. The accused, identified as Irfan Aslam Qureshi, was found filling discarded bottles with unfiltered water and selling it to railway passengers.

According to the reports, during their patrol along the railway track, the RPF discovered a drum hidden in the bushes containing water bottles from various companies. Simultaneously, they observed an individual discarding a drum in the same vicinity. The RPF swiftly pursued and apprehended the suspect. Subsequently, a thorough examination of the area was conducted, resulting in the discovery of empty bottles and caps from sealed bottles. It was revealed that the accused had been purchasing bottles from a garbage seller, filling them with unfiltered water, and selling them at prices ranging from Rs 15 to 20. The authorities are actively searching for the accomplice involved in this illegal operation. The RPF is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter.