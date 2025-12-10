Nagpur: Victims Recall Leopard Watching a Child Before Attacking — Residents Say They Feared for Their Lives (Watch Video)

Seven people sustained injuries after a leopard strayed into a residential locality in Pardi, Nagpur, Maharashtra, and attacked them on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded during the early hours when residents noticed unusual movement, prompting the animal to become aggressive. Witnesses said the leopard appeared panicked as it tried to flee, eventually ending up on a terrace where it struggled to climb over the parapet wall. Visuals captured the feline attempting to find an escape route but remaining trapped for several minutes before perching itself on the edge, further heightening fear among residents in the densely populated neighbourhood.

One injured man told ANI, "I was standing on the balcony when it came from behind and started attacking... He was sitting on the bed, watching my daughter, ready to attack... When I tried to stop him, he attacked me. The incident happened at 06:30 pm..."

Another injured man told ANI, "It (a leopard) entered our area and started attacking people. Around 6:30 pm, while I was standing outside my house, it attacked me and later attacked three more people... They are currently admitted."

Forest officials reported that they received an emergency call alerting them to the leopard’s presence in Shiv Nagar, located in Nagpur’s Pardi area, which immediately led to chaos among locals. According to Nagpur Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Vinita Vyas, five to seven individuals were injured during the commotion that followed the animal’s sudden attack. Residents rushed to safety while authorities attempted to control the situation and prevent additional harm. The area remained tense as people gathered outside their homes, anxiously monitoring updates about the trapped leopard and the condition of the injured victims.

Following the alert, a combined team from the forest department and the wildlife treatment centre quickly reached the scene to carry out a rescue operation. Their priority was to safely tranquilise the leopard, secure the area, and ensure no further risk to human life. Meanwhile, the injured individuals were promptly taken to Nagpur Civil Hospital for medical care, officials said. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing close to forested patches that may witness increased animal movement. Efforts are ongoing to track the leopard’s behaviour and ensure its safe relocation once fully subdued.