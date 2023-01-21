Nagpur witnesses rise of 0.6 degrees at 16.1 degrees in minimum temperature today

Minimum temperatures in the region have risen slightly. Almost all cities had somewhat higher-than-normal temperatures. Minimum temperatures in Vidarbha may climb by 2-3 degrees in the following two days, but no significant change is forecast beyond that.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature in Nagpur increased by 0.6 degrees to 16.1 degrees (2.4 degrees above normal). The temperature in the city will rise to 19.0 degrees by January 24, then decrease to 17.0 degrees by January 26.

Yavatmal had the highest temperature of 19.0 degrees (3.6 degrees above normal), while Gadchiroli had the lowest temperature of 15.0 degrees.