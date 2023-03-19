Nagpur: Woman beaten up for overtaking car, video goes viral

There has been an incident of a woman being beaten up for overtaking another car on the road. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, and the incident took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The locals resolved the dispute after beating up the woman.

The video that is going viral is from the Jaripatka area of Nagpur. There was an argument between a taxi driver and the woman over overtaking. The video then shows the taxi driver getting down and thrashing the woman. The local people resolved the disputes after the incident. Many have reacted angrily to the video.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver, identified as Shivshankar Srivastava, was reportedly on his way to Bhim Chowk from Indora Chowk. The woman lodged a police complaint against the taxi driver after the incident, and a case has been registered accordingly.