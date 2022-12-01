Nagpurians to experience magic of Zakir Hussain’s fingers in ‘Classical & Beyond’

Nagpurians will get to experience the magic of internationally acclaimed tabla maestro Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain's fingers at a concert titled 'Classical & Beyond', organised to mark the birth centenary of veteran freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Group Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji and the golden jubilee of Lokmat Nagpur edition.

The Lokmat Group has organised the concert 'Classical & Beyond' on Sunday, December 4 from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat auditorium at Reshimbagh. The audience will have a spiritual experience at this musical event which, besides Ustad Zakir Hussain, will feature international level violinist duo Kumaresh and Ganesh, international level tabla player V Selvaganesh and internationally renowned mridangam maestro Patri Satish Kumar. This is the birth centenary year of Babuji. Also, it is the golden jubilee year of Lokmat Nagpur edition. Various programmes and initiatives have been organised throughout the year to mark the twin occasions. 'Classical & Beyond' concert, conceptualised and curated by Pancham Nishad, is a part of these year long programmes.