Nalasopara Hotel Fire: Four Injured, After Massive Fire Engulfs Popular Restaurant in Palghar District (Watch Video)

Atleast four people were injured after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday at Dwarka hotel in Nalasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. According to authorities, while widening a drain, a hydraulic machine operated by the civic body accidentally damaged a gas pipeline, leading to a gas leak that engulfed the Dwarka Hotel on Achole Road. Fire brigade vehicles are on the scene to extinguish the blaze.The injured, identified as Sundar B. Shetty (62), Gopal S. Bangera (70), Chandra Magarkar (45), and Raja Kumar Shah (27), were promptly taken to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries.

Watch: Massive fire has broke out near Dwarka Hotel in Nalasopara city of Palghar district, adjacent to Mumbai. Fire brigade vehicles are on the scene to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YY9auVXfG6 — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2024

As per a report in Mid-Day, Bangera's condition is critical. The incident caused panic among local residents due to loud blast-like sounds. The hotel occupies the ground floor, with flats on the first floor. Responding swiftly to the situation, VVCMC officials deployed multiple fire engines to extinguish the flames. Local sources revealed that VVCMC officials have been conducting road excavation and drain widening without adhering to guidelines. They noted that private contractors often flout regulations, as civic authorities are frequently absent during such developmental activities in Vasai taluka.

