Nana Patole and Jayant Patil to interview Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023

Lokmat ‘Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023’ will be celebrating outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields. Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be interviewed by Nana Patole and Jayant Patil this year for the event which will be held on 26th April.

This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.