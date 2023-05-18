Nana Patole claims BJP's plot to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers

Maharashtra state Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that local people foiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to instigate a riot in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district.

Tension prevailed at Trimbakeshwar, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is located, earlier this week when a group of people belonging to another religion were accused of trying to force entry into the temple premises to offer incense.

The tradition of offering incense to Trimbakeshwar has been going on for hundreds of years. Villagers thwarted the BJP's plan to engineer riots by taking a conciliatory stand, Patole said.

A Special Investigation Team was set up by deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the Trimbakeshwar incident even though there had been no forced entry into the temple, he said.

The SIT should probe the role of the BJP and affiliated outfits, the Congress leader demanded. Noting that Dr B R Ambedkar had once launched satyagragha for gaining entry for Dalits in the Kalaram temple in Nashik, he said today an attempt was being made to spoil atmosphere in the same district. The stand taken by the people of Trimbakeshwar has averted a major calamity, Patole said.