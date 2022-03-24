Nana Patole files Rs 500 cr defamation suit against Rashmi Shukla

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has taken an aggressive stance in the phone tapping case. Nana Patole's phone was tapped under the name Amjad Khan. A defamation case of Rs 500 crore has been filed against Rashmi Shukla, said Nana Patole. He said that in the future, no one's freedom should be attacked.

Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla tapped phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.During her tenure, she tapped phones of some political leaders on the pretext that the politicians were linked with the drugs business. She falsely took the permission which is against the Indian Telegraph Act. She tapped phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.



There were allegations of phone tapping leveled by several MLAs including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The controversy over phone tapping had erupted in 2020 after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced.

