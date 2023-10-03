Nana Patole seeks registration of murder case against government over deaths at Nanded hospital



On Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said a murder case should be registered against the state government in connection with the deaths of patients at two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Nana Patole alleged that the government's indifference was responsible for these deaths.

The state-run hospitals have become death traps. The deaths in hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are state murders. A case should be registered against the government under section 302 of the IPC, Patole told reporters. He alleged that the procurement of medicine was delayed for a 40% commission.

The Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government is a disgrace to Maharashtra. The government doesn't seem to have learnt any lessons from the deaths at Kalwa hospital in Thane a few months ago, the Congress leader alleged. He claimed the lack of medicines caused the death of patients in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The state government has money for hosting self-praising events, advertisements, and for buying politicians, but they don't have funds for purchasing medicines for the common people, Patole alleged. He alleged that government hospitals lack enough doctors and staff and there is a shortage of medicines.

The equipment in these hospitals is dysfunctional and lying idle. If this is the state of health services in major cities, one can only imagine the condition in rural hospitals, Patole said. He alleged the Public Health Department and the Medical Education Department did not procure medicines on time seeking a 40% commission in the deal because of which funds worth Rs 600 crore that were allocated in 2022 lapsed.

In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

Nana Patole alleged that the government's indifference was responsible for these deaths. In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.