Nana Patole suggests PM Modi to visit Manipur first before travelling to another nation

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Congress leader Nana Patole on Saturday suggested that PM Modi to visit Manipur first and then go to another country. On Wednesday, there were nine fatalities and over ten injuries in new violence in Manipur.

The situation is worst in Mnaipur and the central government has failed in dealing with the situation. Modi must go to Manipur first then to another country, Patole said.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list.

PM Modi is all set for his first visit to US next week where he will address aJoint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.