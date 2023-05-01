Nana Patole takes dig at PM Modi says, What about Mann ki Baat on inflation and unemployment

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do a Mann ki Baat on issues such as inflation and unemployment.

On a day when the 100th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme was aired, Patole said the prime minister should clarify his ties with businessman (Gautam) Adani. Instead of talking about other things, Modiji should tell people about his relationship with Adani.

The 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was celebrated with great fanfare. During these 100 episodes, PM Modi never mentioned the burning issues of the country such as inflation, unemployment, the collapsing economy, encroachment by China, sexual abuse of women wrestlers by BJP MP, 40% corrupt government in Karnataka, farmers etc, Patole alleged.

In a dig, he said in a democracy one should do janta ki baat by speaking about the issues of the masses and not Mann Ki Baat. He said the people of the country are facing inflation and the economy is at an all-time low.

In the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, PM Modi on Sunday said the broadcast filled the emptiness he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.