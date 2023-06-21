Nanded: Clash with cow smugglers claims one life, leaves 8 injured

A youth lost his life, while six others sustained injuries in a harrowing armed assault late Monday night near Islapur in Kinwat tehsil, which left the locals in shock and turmoil. The attack was reportedly carried out by a group of 12 individuals travelling in a vehicle transporting cattle for slaughter. The Islapur police filed a case against the unidentified accused and sent a squad to Telangana in search of them.

Sopanreddy Pentewar from Chikhali in Kinwat tehsil, along with Mahesh Kodalwar, Dnyaneshwar Karlewar, Balaji Rahulwad, Vitthal Anantwar, Vishal Medewar, Balaji Karlewad, and Shekhar Rapeli, had gone to Nirmal district in Telangana in hired Bolero jeep for a domestic function. The group was returning to Chikhali village around 11.30 pm when Pentewar noticed a Bolero pickup truck speeding on the Kuntala-Malakjam road near Apparaopeth. Raising a suspicion about the vehicle, Pentewar instructed his driver to chase it.

Pentewar and his accomplices managed to halt the vehicle, but the situation took a dire turn when 10 to 12 individuals, sitting in the back of the vehicle, disembarked brandishing sharp weapons. During the ensuing confrontation, the suspects refused to disclose any information regarding the cattle they were transporting. Unexpectedly, two assailants wielding sticks and sharp weapons on a motorcycle approached from behind and launched an attack on Sopanareddy and his companions. The violent assault resulted in severe chest and rib injuries to Shekhar Rapelli who died during treatment. The injured were promptly transported to Primary Health Centre in Shivani by Pentewar. After receiving preliminary medical assistance, they were subsequently shifted to Nanded.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kiran Bichewar, a representative of the Nanded Division GauRakshak (cow protector) Association, visited the scene.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Islapur police registered a case against 12 unidentified suspects believed to be involved in illegal cattle transport, under Sections 302, 307, 143, 147, 148, 159, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Expressing their outrage at the incident, activists from various Hindu organisations staged a demonstration in front of the Shivani PHC, demanding justice for the victims. The protest gained further momentum as they closed down the market in Shivani.

A substantial police presence has been deployed at various places including. Kinwat, Himayat Nagar, Bhokar, Nanded and other places.