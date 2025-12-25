Nanded: Farmer Couple Found Dead at Home, 2 Sons Found on Railway Tracks; Mass Suicide Suspected

Four members of a family were found dead Thursday morning in two separate locations in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Police suspect a case of mass suicide and have launched a detailed investigation. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe, 51, his wife Radhabai Lakhe, 45, and their two adult sons, Umesh Lakhe, 25, and Bajrang Lakhe, 23.

According to the reports, the bodies of the couple were discovered inside their home in Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil around 8 a.m. They were found hanging from a cot. The exact sequence of events leading to their deaths is yet to be established.

A short while later, police recovered the bodies of the couple’s two sons from nearby railway tracks. Preliminary findings suggest the sons may have jumped in front of a speeding train. It is not yet clear whether the deaths were deliberate or accidental.

Police Inspector Dattatray Manthale said the parents were found dead inside the house while the sons died on the railway tracks. He said a Forensic Science Laboratory team has been asked to collect evidence from both locations. “The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy,” Manthale said.

While initial observations point toward a possible suicide pact, the exact circumstances remain unclear. Investigators are examining possible reasons such as financial stress or domestic issues. Officials said no firm conclusion has been reached so far.

The family belonged to the small-scale farming community. Neighbours described them as hardworking people who were managing their farm with difficulty. Locals reportedly said they were not aware of any recent disputes or visible signs of distress.

The Nanded rural police have registered a case and begun a detailed probe. Statements from relatives and neighbours are being recorded. Police are also searching the house and nearby areas for any notes or messages that could explain the reason behind the deaths. Further clarity is expected after forensic reports and autopsy findings are received.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252

(With inputs from agencies)