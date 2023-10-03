Nanded Hospital Deaths: 7 more patients die, toll rises to 31

The death toll in the Nanded government hospital incident has reached 31, including that of 16 infants. A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident. Earlier twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants were reported in the last 24 hours allgedly due to shortage of medicines. The incident was reported at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital here due to the alleged scarcity of medicines.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode, in charge dean of the Medical College, said that the deceased were suffering from various ailments including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded. Incidentally, in a 24-hour period between August 12 and 13, a total of 18 patients had died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane district, creating a furore across the state.