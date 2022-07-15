Nanded-Hubli special train will run through Miraj

Miraj: A special express will run between Nanded and Hubli on an experimental basis. The special train will run three times each through Miraj and if the response from the passengers is good, the train will start running regularly.

The Nanded division of South Central Railway will run a special train from Nanded to Hubli from Saturday 16th. Nanded-Hubli special train will run on 16th, 23rd and 30th. It will leave Nanded at 2.14 pm. It will reach Miraj at 2.15 am and Hubli at 9 am. This train will leave Hubli on 17th, 24th and 31st at 11.15 am. Miraj will reach Nanded station at 6.30 pm and the next day at 8.10 am.

Special Express will stop at Purna, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Latur, Osmanabad, Barshi, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Miraj, Ghatprabha, Belgaum, Londha, Dharwad. Railway officials said that the train will start running regularly if it receives response from the passengers.