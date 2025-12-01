Nanded: Medical Officer Thrashed by Woman’s Relatives Over Molestation Allegation; Assault Video Goes Viral

Nanded, Maharashtra (December 1, 2025): A group of relatives allegedly assaulted a medical officer at the civic hospital in Nanded after a woman accused him of molestation. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, though no formal complaint has been filed with the police.

According to the reports, the incident took place a few days ago at the municipal hospital in the Kautha area. Medical officer Dr Balaprasad Kunturkar was in his office when a woman and several men arrived there.

The woman accused the doctor of molestation, which led to a heated argument between them. During the exchange, the woman’s relatives attacked Dr Kunturkar. The assault was recorded on video, and the clip is now circulating widely on social media.