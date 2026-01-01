Nanded Municipal Election 2026: Congress Leader Sarika Bhalerao's Husband Attacked Ahead of Civic Polls

Just hours before the Nanded Municipal Corporation elections, a violent attack shook Nanded city, targeting a close relative of a political candidate. According to reports by the Free Press Journal, Shivaji Bhalerao, husband of Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao, was assaulted outside their home in Ward No. 1 late Tuesday night. Six masked men on motorcycles reportedly stormed the area and attempted to attack him with sharp weapons. Shivaji, however, bravely defended himself using a chair, narrowly avoiding a fatal blow. The shocking assault sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, leaving residents terrified and on edge.

The sudden violence prompted immediate intervention from local residents, who rushed to the scene, forcing the assailants to flee. Shivaji Bhalerao sustained significant injuries and was quickly admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is currently stable, Free Press Journal reports. The attack occurred in a heavily populated ward during the sensitive election period, causing anxiety among voters and residents. Nanded has been under strict police surveillance ahead of the polls, with intensified patrolling, security checkpoints, and preventive measures aimed at maintaining peace during the voting process.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the assault, warning that such incidents could undermine the democratic process and deter voters from participating. Cross-party voices demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, emphasizing that violence during elections threatens civic trust, according to the Free Press Journal. Police authorities have initiated a probe, forming special teams to trace the attackers. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness testimonies, and other technical evidence to identify the culprits and bring them to justice promptly. The city remains on high alert as security continues to tighten ahead of polling.

Congress MP Ravindra Chavan visited the victim and criticized the attack in strong terms, stating that such acts of political violence are intolerable. As reported by the Free Press Journal, he urged the authorities to ensure round-the-clock protection for the Bhalerao family until the elections conclude. Chavan also called for swift action against the attackers to prevent further escalation of tensions in the city. The MP’s visit and statements underscore the heightened sensitivity of election-time security, highlighting the need for strict enforcement measures to safeguard candidates, their families, and voters.