Nanded: Seven people arrested in builder Sanjay Biyani murder case

The mystery of the Biyani Murder Case in Nanded has finally been solved. Police have arrested seven people in the case. Nanded-based builder Sanjay Biyani was shot dead by two assailants in front of his residence in broad daylight.

About two and a half months ago, Sanjay Biyani, a well-known builder from Nanded, was shot dead by two assailants in front of his residence in broad daylight. Meanwhile, the killing had created an atmosphere of terror and fear in the entire Nanded district. The SIT was set up by Nanded police after the murder. The SIT was headed by Upper Superintendent of Police Vijay Kabade. Also, the Biyani family and Nanded MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar had demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CID as the police were not able to solve the murder soon. So, the police worked tirelessly for two and a half months for this murder. Finally, the police have succeeded in unraveling the mystery of this murder case.

In which seven accused were arrested. SIT chief Vijay Kabade's team has arrested six accused from Punjab and six from Nanded after a two-and-a-half month cycle of investigation into the Sanjay Biyani murder case. However, the two main accused in the shooting of Sanjay Biyani from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have not been arrested yet. The two accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, police sources said. In Uttar Pradesh, six serious cases have been registered against the accused, while in Haryana, 13 murder cases have been registered against the accused.

