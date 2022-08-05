Narayan Rane and his sons played a big role in defaming Aaditya Thackeray: Deepak Kesarkar

Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde group, commented on many topics in a press conference. At this time, he said, 'Narayan Rane defamed Sushant Singh Rajput, Aaditya Thackeray. Rane father and sons played a big role in defaming Aaditya Thackeray. Rane father and son defamed Aditya Thackeray using BJP's platform. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narayane Rane held a press conference at the BJP office and defamed Aaditya Thackeray. Contacted Prime Minister Modi and BJP regarding this. I tried to contact the Prime Minister personally about this. Prime Minister reacted to this. It was seen that the Prime Minister has love and respect for Balasaheb Thackeray and the Thackeray family. After this matter reached the Prime Minister, a dialogue started between Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Modi. After this, Prime Minister Modi and Uddhav met.

Deepak Kesarkar said in a press conference that 'Rane held several press conferences to defame Aditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. At this time, BJP leaders were also against Rane's role and the defamation of Aaditya Thackeray. I tried to contact Narendra Modi and put these things in his ears. He responded that he has love and respect for the Thackeray family.'

