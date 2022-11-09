Narendra Chapalgaonkar elected as president of 96th India Marathi literary meet

Justice (retd) Narendra Chapalgaonkar was elected as the president of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (all-India Marathi literary meet), to be held here in February 2023.

President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Usha Tambe made the announcement here. Chapalgaonkar, a former high court judge and academician, has penned several books of non-fiction.

