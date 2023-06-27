Nashik: BJP MLA Seema Hire's brother Bhalchandra Patil joins Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been making extensive preparations in Nashik for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, has faced a significant setback in the city. Bhalchandra Patil, the brother of Seema Hire, the BJP MLA representing the Nashik West Constituency, has officially joined the Congress in Mumbai today. In the midst of this development, the Hire family has stated that Patil has always held ideological allegiance to the Congress party.

With the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections on the horizon, preparations have intensified. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has actively organized campaigns and initiatives to strengthen its organization. In line with this, a meeting was held on Wednesday (28th) with approximately a thousand party workers to discuss effective strategies for mobilizing voters. However, amidst the ongoing preparations, a significant development unfolded as Bhalchandra Patil joined the Congress party. Present at this momentous occasion were Congress state president Nana Patole, Nashik city Congress president Adv. Akash Chhajed, Munna Thakur, Gaurav Sonar, Kalpesh Jezurkar, and Altamesh Sheikh.