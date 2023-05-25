Nashik: Bus driver found hanging in Shivshahi bus on Sinnar-Shirdi highway

A tragic incident occurred on the Sinnar-Shirdi highway around 1 am, where a bus driver reportedly took his own life by hanging himself from the rear seat of the Shivshahi bus.

Raju Hiraman Thube, a 49-year-old driver from State Transport Corporation Nashik Depot 1, encountered a challenging situation while operating a Shivshahi bus (No. MH09EM1280) on Wednesday. While en route from Shirdi to Nashik at approximately 3 pm, the bus experienced a breakdown between Vavi and Pangri, specifically near Shinde Basti. The concerned depots were promptly notified about the situation, and arrangements were made to transfer the passengers to alternative buses. It is believed that both the passengers and the female conductor disembarked from the bus. Subsequently, around 1 am, the repair team from Sinnar depot arrived at the Pangri Shivara in the vicinity of Shinde Basti to address the vehicle issue.

Bus driver Thube was discovered hanging from the rear of the bus using a rope attached to the handle. Upon receiving the report, the Vavi police promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the body to Sinnar Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination. The precise reason behind the act of suicide is still under investigation. Around 6 am, senior officials from Nashik, including Nerkar, the Sinnar depot chief, visited the location to conduct a thorough examination.