Nashik: Dengue cases surge in city; 27 confirmed cases

The dengue outbreak in Nashik City has escalated with a consistent rise in cases over the last month. Civic hospitals are receiving over 30 patients daily with dengue-like symptoms for testing. Among 216 patients tested, 27 have been confirmed positive, causing apprehension for the health department.

It is anticipated that the patient count might be higher as more patients are seeking treatment at private hospitals compared to government hospitals. In response, the NMC's medical department has urged people to practice a dry day once a week, ensuring that containers are empty and water vessels are clean. Additionally, suspected patients are advised not to panic and to seek immediate medical attention.