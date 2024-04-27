Nashik District Hospital Inaugurates Dedicated Care Room for Third Gender Patients

A landmark event unfolded at Nashik District Hospital as a dedicated tertiary care room for third-gender patients was inaugurated, symbolizing a notable advancement in the region's healthcare facilities. The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished figures, including Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, and Deputy Director of the Health Department, Dr. Kapil Aher, among other notable attendees.

Collector Jalaj Sharma reaffirmed the district administration's unwavering dedication to expanding the accessibility of various government welfare schemes to the public, stating their earnest commitment.

The culmination of a longstanding demand, the establishment of this specialized health facility for third gender patients care was met with palpable satisfaction. Dr. Charudatta Shinde, the District Surgeon, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, heralding the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind tertiary care room in the state at the Nashik District Hospital.

This state-of-the-art facility boasts ten modern beds equipped with life support systems and essential medical apparatus. Patients admitted here will benefit from a spectrum of services including free diagnosis, surgeries, blood tests, and comprehensive treatment. Furthermore, the ward is staffed with specialized healthcare professionals, ensuring round-the-clock nursing care and specialized medical attention.

CEO of Zilla Parishad Nashik, Ashima Mittal, appealed to the community to avail themselves of the healthcare services offered by institutional facilities, thus alleviating the financial burden associated with seeking treatment at private hospitals.

With the establishment of this dedicated third gender care room, Nashik District Hospital reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions to the populace, consolidating its position as a beacon of medical excellence in the region.