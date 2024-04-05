Nashik: Drastic Drop in Gangapur Dam's Water Levels, City Braces For Crisis

Water levels in dams in Nashik have dropped significantly, according to data from authorities. The water reserves in Gangapur Dam, the main source of water for the city, are causing concerns about a potential water crisis. Recent statistics show that the water level in Gangapur Dam has reached a critical point, at just 29.84%. This is a substantial decrease from last year's 45.11%, indicating a worrying drop of 15.27%. With a total capacity of 19,592 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), the current situation underscores the severity of the water shortage facing Nashik.

The results of this declining water storage are already seen, with several areas in the city struggling with acute water shortages. Residents residing in locales such as Patahrdi Phata, CIDCO, and Old Nashik are bearing the brunt of this crisis, experiencing either artificial water scarcity or receiving water with reduced pressure. This disruption has severely inconvenienced citizens, disrupting their daily routines and causing significant inconvenience.