Nashik: Tragic Collision Involving Bolero and Two-Wheeler Claims Five Lives

Nashik/Mumbai: A Bolero car and a two-wheeler collided head-on near Dhakambe village on Nashik-Dindori road. Five people were reportedly killed in the crash.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after the tire of the four-wheeler burst and the Bolero car hit the bike coming from the opposite direction. Locals immediately rushed to the spot after the accident and police were called. Dindori police rushed to the spot and rescue operations were launched. Meanwhile, the bodies of those killed in the accident have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Bolero car appears to have been damaged in the accident. Locals also rushed to the spot and took the initiative to help the injured.