Nashik: Encroachment removal turns violent as residents attack NMC staff and vehicle

In a concerning incident today, the encroachment department team faced a barrage of stone-throwing from residents living in the slum area near Hanuman Wadi, located in the Peth Road area of the city. This occurrence took place while the NMC's anti-encroachment department staff was diligently working to remove encroachments from unauthorized huts. Additionally, the residents also caused damage to the glass panes of the NMC JCB vehicle.

Today, as the encroachment department of the NMC was engaged in the removal of huts, accompanied by police protection, a confrontation arose between some women residing in the slum and the women police personnel, as well as the NMC team. During the heated exchange, a young individual positioned themselves in front of the JCB and proceeded to hurl stones at it, resulting in the shattering of the vehicle's glass. Subsequently, the police took immediate action by apprehending both the youth responsible for the stone-throwing and some of the women who were causing disturbance and chaos.