Nashik: Fake documents expose corrupt practices in government contract procurement

The Bhadrakali police unearthed a case wherein fake documents were produced to procure a contract worth Rs 1.6 lakh.

This case came to light two days after the police had filed a case against a proprietor company for producing fake documents to get a contract worth Rs 9.23 crore in the district sports office (DSO). A complaint was filed by district sports officer Sunanda Patil against the company on April 1 in this case.

Following this, sports officer Avinash Tile filed a complaint against another company on April 2.

A case has been filed against the suspects for presenting fake documents worth Rs 1.6 lakh from April 1, 2019, to April 1, 2020, and defrauding the government and the DSO's office.

An assistant police inspector (API)-level officer is conducting further investigation into this case, informed DSO officials.

Sources have claimed that large-scale corruption is taking place in DSO through the submission of fake documents for procuring contracts for new building construction and other works.